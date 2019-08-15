Free programs at BCC
Bristol Community College in Attleboro is enrolling students in two free programs, with classes scheduled to begin in September at its campus off Field Road. There are day and evening classes for its Adult Education (AE) Program. The program is funded through the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education. Also, BBC is offering free day classes for its Educational Alternative Pathway for Youth Program. The program is funded through the Mass Hire Bristol Workforce Board. The programs provide the academic skills that learners need to obtain their high school credential (HiSET/GED) and to successfully transition into post-secondary programs where they can enter a college degree or certificate program. Those interested should call Christa Silva at 774-357-3532 for additional information, a tour of the facility, or an appointment to register for classes. Orientation will be held the week of Aug. 26.
Reunion time
Several Attleboro area high school reunions are planned. They include:
Attleboro High School Class of 1949 will be holding their 70th class reunion at Canova Italian Bar & Grill, 88 Union St., Attleboro, Friday, Sept. 20 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Call Barbara at 508-695-2480, Agnes at 508-543-2471 or Howie at 401-253-8496.
Attleboro High School Class of 1959 is celebrating its 60th class reunion Sunday, Sept. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chateau Restaurant in Norton. For details, contact either Judy (Plattner) Cassidy at judycassidy59@comcast.net, Donna (Doyle) Johnson at 53garden@gmail.com, Lucille (Plante) Proia at brploud@comcast.net, or Sheila (Smith) Lincoln at ssrlinc@aol.com.
Attleboro High School Class of 1957 is celebrating its 62nd class reunion Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Bella Sarno Ristorante in North Attleboro. For details, contact either Dan Nolin, dnolin25@comcast.net, Ken Benoit, kenbenoit@comcast.net, or Bernie Proia, brploud@comcast.net
King Philip High School Class of 1959 will be celebrating its 60th reunion Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Alumni Restaurant in Franklin. All members and former members of the Class of 1959 are invited to attend. The invitation is also extended to members of KPRHS classes of 1958 and 1960. The Class of '59 was the second class to graduate from King Philip. Classmates and friends have been meeting together for dinner about five times a year since the 50th reunion. If interested, and for more information, contact Grace Simmons at fawcett483@cs.com. Paid reservations must be received by Sept. 18.
Antique car show Sunday
The Berkley Firefighter's Association will host its 11th Annual All Motor Vehicle Show Sunday. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Berkley town common at 5 North Main St. Besides classic cars, there will be music, raffles and food. Admission is free for spectators and those who attend are welcome to bring coolers, pop-up tents and lawn chairs. The show is open to all vehicle types, including cars, trucks, 4x4s, vans, motorcycles, hot rods, classics and customs. Vehicle registration is $10 per vehicle. The first 125 entrants will receive a free dashboard plaque. Registration closes at noon the day of the show. Vehicles are entered in two classes: Classic (1980 and earlier) and Modern (1981-current). Trophies will be given to the top 10 vehicles of each class, as well as a "Best Motorcycle" trophy and one "Best in Show" trophy for each class. The award winners will be judged and chosen by entrants. The event is the Berkley Firefighter's Association's annual fundraiser, with all proceeds and donations going to local charities and youth organizations. For more information or questions, call Berkley Fire Capt. Ryan Pierce at 508-967-5299.
