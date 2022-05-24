NORFOLK -- The police department will be celebrating the first birthday of its community resource dog with a fundraiser Saturday.
The birthday party for the community resource dog, Mitchell, a white Labrador, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Olive Day Elementary School at 232 Main St.
T-shirts will be sold to raise money to support the community resource dog program.
Officer Mitchell was named after Mitchell Forsythe, 20, the son of Norfolk and Wrentham reserve police officer Bob Forsythe, who was killed in a motorcycle accident last June.
Since he started last summer, Mitchell and school resource officer Joe Choiniere have helped students who moved to town adjust to a new school, cope with the anxiety dealing with COVID-19 and academic tests and other crises. They have also appeared at several community events.