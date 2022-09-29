ATTLEBORO -- A fundraising walk for the Kennedy-Donovan Center, which helps the developmentally disabled, will take place Sunday and this year's community-wide Big Read organizers will hold activities at the event.
The third annual Walk for KDC will begin at 9 a.m. at Poncin-Hewitt Sports Complex, 429 Oakhill Ave.
Kennedy-Donovan Center, which has locations in Attleboro and Foxboro, serves individuals and families with developmental delays, disabilities and challenges.
As part of Sunday's event, Attleboro Public Library is giving away copies of this year's NEA Big Read and signing people up for library cards.
The Big Read selection is "Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body," a memoir-in-essays by author Rebekah Taussig that focuses on disability awareness.
Children's Librarian Krystal Brown will provide a story, crafts and more for children.
KDC programs help more than 7,500 children, adults and families each year in Massachusetts.
Walkers can join the Attleboro walk or participate virtually.
To register and for more information, visit www.kdc.org.