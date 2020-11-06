ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High School senior Gabriella Bosh is the recipient of this year’s Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award.
Bosh was nominated by the faculty and selected by her classmates.
Award winners exemplify dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism, Principal Bill Runey said.
“Gabby embodies all of the characteristics for this award. At AHS, we strive each day to manifest Blue Pride through personal responsibility, respect, individuality, determination, and excellence. She epitomizes this way of life,” he said.
Other finalists were Lesley Aguirre, Peyton Crowe, Kimberley Esteban, Margaret Porreca, Laiba Qureshi and William Runey III.
Bosh is ranked in the top 10 percent of her class and is an honors diploma candidate.
She’s vice president of the senior class and president of the student council.
Bosh is a three-sport athlete playing softball, soccer and basketball.
She’s captain of the basketball team and helps others with volunteer work.
“Gabby is the definition of a leader,” guidance counselor Kelsey Buckman said. “Her peers and the AHS faculty respect and look up to Gabby because of her dependability and leadership. Gabby is truly a well-rounded student who has made a lasting impact on AHS.”
