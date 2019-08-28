ATTLEBORO — Algonquin Gas has scheduled maintenance work at its valve site off Oakhill Avenue from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 and from Sept. 9 through Sept. 13.
The work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day, according to a letter from Algonquin to the office of Mayor Paul Heroux.
According to the communication submitted by Algonquin official, Kathy M. Aruda, the work may create noise and involves the release of natural gas.
“There is no cause for alarm and there will be no danger whatsoever to persons or property in the area,” she said.
“Portable deodorizing equipment and monitors that constantly measure the levels of natural gas will be used and Algonquin will make every effort to minimize the volume of gas released.”
She said local police, fire and municipal officials have been notified about the work.
For more information call the Dighton operations office at 508-669-5471 or the Westwood operations office at 781-329-3750 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Calls may also be directed to the Enbridge Gas Control 24 hour call line at 1-800-726-8383.
