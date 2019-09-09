Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have experienced their biggest drop in a month.
AAA Northeast’s weekly survey Monday found self-serve, regular averaging $2.55 per gallon, 4 cents lower than last week. Prices also fell by 4 cents the second week in August, and have plunged 15 cents since the end of July.
The Massachusetts price is a penny lower than the national average. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 28 cents higher at $2.83.
“Gasoline demand in early September generally declines along with supplies as refineries undergo maintenance and prepare for the switchover to winter-blend gas,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “These typical trends mean savings for motorists, leading the way for potentially some of the cheapest gas prices at the end of the year.”
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for regular is 70 cents, from $2.35 to $3.05. Midgrade is averaging $2.84, from $2.55 to $3.19. Premium is averaging $3.04, from $2.75 to $3.39. Diesel is averaging $2.94, from $2.65 to $3.29.
