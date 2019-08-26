Even with Labor Day approaching, gasoline prices in Massachusetts continue to sink.
The price for a gallon of self-serve, regular is $2.60, down 3 cents from last week, according to AAA Northeast’s weekly survey Monday.
The Massachusetts price is 1 cent higher than the national average. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 24 cents higher at $2.84.
Prices in the Bay State have dropped a dime in August after increasing or remaining stable every week in July. Prices fell just a cent last week.
“For local travelers who are ending summer with road trips, gas prices are significantly less expensive than they were last Labor Day,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “At the start of this week, two-thirds of all states have averages that are around a quarter cheaper than last year.”
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for regular is 63 cents, from $2.42 to $3.05. Midgrade is averaging $2.88, from $2.65 to $3.25. Premium is averaging $3.06, from $2.75 to $3.51. Diesel is averaging $2.95, from $2.67 to $3.39.
