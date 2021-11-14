NORTON -- GATRA has added a bus service to town that also is serving Wheaton College.
GATRA Go Connect is an on-demand, same-day, affordable, and accessible public transit service.
Riders can be picked up and dropped off anywhere within Norton.
The service is scheduled to run from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The regular fare is $2, with children under 6 and Wheaton College students and staff with college ID riding free.
GATRA Go Connect has been serving the area, including Mansfield and Foxboro, but now is expanding into Norton.
Service is also available to specific destinations which includes the Plainville Commons Marketplace (Target, Stop & Shop, TJ Maxx) and Highlands Plaza in Easton (Target, Big Y).
To request a pickup, riders can download the Transloc mobile app on their smartphone, by visiting www.gatra.org/gatra-go-connect, or calling GATRA at 508-697-1911, where they will be assisted by a dispatcher.
The public can schedule rides in three easy steps: Choose pickup and drop-off locations, select the time, and request a ride. Also get live bus updates.
Wheaton College designated stops are Howard Street and Pine Hall.
For more information on all GATRA GO services, call GATRA GO customer service at 774-226-1270.
Also for information, including how to download an app for the service, visit www.norton.ma.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.