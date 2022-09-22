TAUNTON -- The Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority (GATRA) celebrated Climate Week Thursday by showing off its fleet of electric buses.
Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Martin Suuberg joined officials from GATRA, the city of Taunton and area legislators to tout the successful replacement of older, polluting diesel buses with new all-electric transit buses in the GATRA service area, promoting air pollution reductions and better public health, a press release said.
The event took place at the GATRA Maintenance Facility on Oak Street in Taunton.
Also invited to the event were GATRA Director of Administration Stacy Forte, Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell, state Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton and state Rep. Carol Doherty, D-Taunton.