Keep Attleboro Beautiful
Buy Now

Keep Attleboro Beautiful volunteers take part in the second annual cleanup day on County Street in Attleboro in 2018.

 File photo

ATTLEBORO -- The Northeast Generals hockey team will be raising funds for two local groups at its game Friday night.

Some of the proceeds from the 7 p.m. game at New England Sports Village will go to VFW Post 115 and Keep Attleboro Beautiful.

Jim Hand may be reached at 508-236-0399 or jhand@thesunchronicle.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @TSCpolitics.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.