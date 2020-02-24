ATTLEBORO -- The Northeast Generals hockey team will be raising funds for two local groups at its game Friday night.
Some of the proceeds from the 7 p.m. game at New England Sports Village will go to VFW Post 115 and Keep Attleboro Beautiful.
