NORTH ATTLEBORO — The 10th annual golf tournament to benefit Friends of North Attleboro Animal Shelter will be held Oct. 5 at Chemawa Golf Course.
The proceeds will go toward the non-profit’s efforts to spay and neuter animals in an attempt to prevent more strays.
Marsha Goldstein of the organization said the tournament is a lot of fun and does not require great golf skills.
The cost is $120, which includes golf, breakfast, lunch and a gift.
To register to play in PAR 4 PETS or for information on sponsorships, go to www.fnaas.org or call Laura at 508-212-0858.
