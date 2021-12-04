Sturdy Memorial Hospital recently received a grant from A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies from which the funds were used to purchase a golf cart for the hospital’s security department. The grant commemorates the 25th annual Ralph P. Schlenker Golf Tournament, Sturdy’s signature fundraising event, which will be held July 11, 2022. Schlenker is the president of the Sturdy Memorial Foundation and a board member at A.I.M, Mutual. The grant evolved as a way for the late Michael Standing, the former president and CEO of A.I.M. Mutual, to celebrate the tournament’s success over the years while honoring Schlenker. Standing died from an extended illness in October, according to a press release from the hospital.
Pictured, from left, are Paul Kehoe, vice president and chief financial officer, A.I.M. Mutual; Dan Landers, vice president and chief operating officer, A.I.M. Mutual; Ralph P. Schlenker, president of Sturdy Memorial Foundation and board member, A.I.M. Mutual; Aimee B. Brewer, Sturdy’s president and chief executive officer; and John Myers, board chair of A.I.M. Mutual.
