PLAINVILLE — The Greater Attleboro Relay For Life’s kickoff this week at Plainridge Park Casino energized organizers and participants for the 22nd annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, which is scheduled June 12 to 13 at Norton High School.
The kickoff also provided a glimpse into a new relay-related event scheduled for mid-February at the Attleboro Arts Museum.
Mim Fawcett, the executive director of the museum, said the “Luminaria” exhibit, which will take place Feb. 15 to 21, will feature 19 artists who will “provide their own spin on the luminaria.”
Luminaria are decorated paper bags lighted by glow sticks.
They’re featured on the opening night of the relay and honor cancer survivors and the memory of those lost to cancer.
The opening reception for the “Luminaria” exhibit will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Reception reservations are requested, but not required, by Feb. 14 by calling 508-222-2644, ext. 10, or via email at office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
After the reception, the public will be able to see the artwork from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the 86 Park St. museum in downtown Attleboro, from Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Feb. 21. In addition, a portion of the exhibition will be on display during the Winter Night Festival in downtown Attleboro, which is scheduled for 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Those at the kickoff also nominated several potential themes for the 2020 relay before choosing one that looks clearly to the future. The winning theme is “Another Decade to Make a Difference.” Organizers say it will inspire participants to meet their fundraising goals, which will help cancer patients in a variety of ways, from paying for patient services to funding more research into new treatments.
The fundraising for this year got a big boost at the kickoff in the form of a $7,500 donation from presenting sponsor Plainridge.
The casino also was honored for being last year’s top fundraising team. Rounding out the top five teams from last year, were: Circle of Sistahs, S.J. Eagles Wings, All in The Family and Bam Bam’s Beauties.
Last year’s relay, which raised more than $151,000, featured 32 teams, 352 participants and 99 survivors. To date, the 2020 relay includes 20 teams, including three new ones, and 85 participants.
The relay includes many Attleboro-area communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville and Rehoboth.
For more information on the event or to sign up an individual or a team, go to www.relayforlife.org/greaterattleboroma.
