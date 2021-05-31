After being limited to a virtual event in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro plans to return outdoors for its 23rd year by holding a pair of smaller, in-person events in June to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Although the events will replace the traditional large-scale relay, which normally attracts hundreds of volunteers and participants, they will be vital to not only raising money for one of the non-profits severely affected by COVID-19’s lockdowns last year, but also for alerting people about the importance of getting screened for various cancers — — procedures that were often ignored last year as the pandemic raged.
The two events will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at Norton High School and from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at Attleboro’s Balfour Riverwalk Park.
Both events will feature activities associated with a typical, pre-COVID-19 relay. They were planned with the latest American Cancer Society guidelines for in-person events, and before Gov. Charlie Baker announced plans to drop most pandemic protocols in late May.
The timing of the lifting of those Massachusetts protocols, along with the ACS restrictions that remain in place for in-person events, prevented a return to a normal relay, which was last held in 2019.
Those ACS rules also mean that pandemic protocols, including mandatory mask-wearing by participants, out of deference to the cancer survivors who will be in attendance, will be in effect at both events despite the lifting of the outdoor mask mandate by Baker.
The events will nonetheless provide a big boost to the local efforts to raise money and awareness about cancer prevention after last year’s virtual event limited local donations to $60,000. The 2019 event took in more than $150,000.
Here are the event details:
Norton High School, June 19
This event will feature a drive-thru Relay For Life along with the chance to walk the track to view the luminaria, which are lit in honor of cancer survivors and in memory of cancer victims.
The schedule calls for a survivor-only experience from 6 to 6:30 p.m. that will include a complimentary boxed dinner for survivors, made possible with the assistance of volunteers from Waters Church in North Attleboro in partnership with Chick-Fil-A.
At 6:30 p.m., the relay will be opened to everyone. People may stop at stations, including one to bid on raffles, with all proceeds going to the cancer society. Participants also may join in the traditional luminaria-lighting ceremony, which will take place at about 8:30 p.m. In addition, popular Attleboro area disc jockey Nate Adams will play music.
“I’m so excited that (the) relay is returning to Norton High School this year,” relay committee Chairwoman Barbara Benoit said. “Although the relay will look a little different, we will still be celebrating our survivors and honoring those we have lost to cancer.
“It’s going to be a fun event, with a DJ, survivor tent, raffles and much more. We will also have luminaria lining the high school track and will be lighting them at dark,” she said.
Balfour Riverwalk Park, June 26
Planned for Balfour Riverwalk Park in downtown Attleboro, the “Slam Cancer” evening will celebrate the poetry-essay writing event that the relay held in April in partnership with the Attleboro Public Library.
People who wrote poems or essays on the topic of “Slam Cancer: How I’ve been touched by the disease” will be invited to read their original works. Luminaria also will be lit, and Adams again will play music.
The “Slam Cancer” celebration will be the first in-person event held by the library since last fall’s Big Read activity in the same park. The library has been mostly closed to the public since then due to the pandemic and a renovation project.
“The library is excited to co-host ‘Slam Cancer’, the first in-person event we’ve held in a while,” Director Amy Rhilinger said. “We’ve received a number of submissions that capture the varied experiences and emotions that come from having cancer in your life.
“Gathering outdoors, following COVID guidelines, will allow those touched by these stories to come together, receiving and offering support to one another, something we all need after a long year of being apart,” she said.
The Greater Attleboro relay draws participants from most area communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville and Rehoboth. To register for the event as a participant, team captain, volunteer, or to donate to the Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro, go to www.relayforlife.org/greaterattleboroma.
The event, which began in 1999 at North Attleboro High School, was held there until moving to Norton High School in 2018.
