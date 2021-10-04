MANSFIELD — HarborOne Bank has awarded $17,500 to three, local entrepreneurs as part of its sixth annual Small Business “Pitch Contest.”
On Sept. 30, eight entrepreneurs were selected from a pool of over 52 applicants to present their business plan to three judges in a competition for a $10,000 first place prize to help develop and grow their business.
The $10,000 first-place prize went to Shaena Gillard, owner of Healthy Minds Education & Community Center. Healthy Minds is a childcare agency located in the Brockton fairgrounds area. Currently licensed to offer half day care, drop in care and before/afterschool, Gillard is looking to expand to full day, but in order to do so Healthy Minds needs funds to install an additional 90-foot fence and obtain a 7D license for a 12-passenger van. Now they have the funds, the bank said in a news release.
Additionally, HarborOne awarded $5,000 to Briana Ware, owner of Ian Carter Body Company of Brockton, and $2,500 to Andre Marrero, owner of Nantucket Faraway Chocolate, LLC of Nantucket.
“We had a number of extraordinary small business owners participate in our 6th pitch contest,” said Kevin Brower, vice president, small business director of HarborOne Bank. “It is rewarding to recognize and have the ability to support these small business owners who are making positive contributions to our communities.”
The socially-distanced event was held at HarborOne U in Mansfield. Each applicant had five minutes to present a business plan and growth strategy. Participants were judged on presentation, marketing and sales strategy and financials.
This year’s judges were Kevin Brower, Jean Alexandre, entrepreneur and 2019 HarborOne Pitch Contest award winner for his business Battlebeamz, and Nancy Lowd, senior advisor, MA Small Business Development Center.
