SEEKONK -- The second annual Touch-a-Truck event to raise money for the Hasbro Children's Hospital will be held Sunday.
The fundraiser will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and held in the parking lot of Walmart at 1180 Fall River Ave.
While the event is free of charge, donations will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.