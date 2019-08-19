Head Start, which offers free preschool education to children 3 to 5 years old in the greater Attleboro area, is enrolling for classes that start in September.
Classes are for children born in 2015 and 2016 and are four and six hours per day, five days a week.
Included are breakfast, lunch, parent participation, health and family services. Transportation is provided on a limited basis.
Parents of children with a disability are encouraged to apply.
A sliding fee scale is available for families in need of full-day/year-round service. Federal income guidelines apply.
Call 508-587-1716 for more information and to register, or visit www.selfhelpinc.org.
Head Start, a program of Self Help, a community action agency of Greater Attleboro, serves Attleboro, Foxboro, Franklin, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, and Wrentham.
