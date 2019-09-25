FOXBORO -- The Hockomock Area YMCA will host its annual Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Patriot Place, and this year the event will be joined by the popular Foxboro YMCA 5K and Kids Fun Run.
The free Healthy Kids Day encourages children to be active and provides families with ways to live healthier lives, including better nutrition and exercise.
Fun, creative, and healthy activities for children will take place at Patriot Place Plaza, outside the Patriots Hall of Fame.
There will be vendor giveaways, healthy snack samples, an inflatable gaga ball pit game, bounce house, photo booth, car seat safety checks, a gymnastics obstacle course, nutrition demos, visits with Pat Patriot & New England Patriots cheerleaders, hands-on STEM (science, tech, engineering and math) activities, a fitness obstacle course, vision checks presented by the Lions District 33 Eye Mobile, face painting and more.
Vendors who will be onsite to share healthy tips, games and prizes include the American Cancer Society, Bass Pro Shops, BBS Energy Works, Bellingham Senior Center, Brigham & Womens/Mass General Health Care Center, Children’s Advocacy Center of Bristol County, Children’s Melanoma Prevention Foundation, District 33K Lions, Dorel Juvenile, Every Photo Tells a Story PhotoBooth, Foxboro Rotary Club, Fuel Up To Play 60, Jennifer Rose Art, Kennedy Donovan Center, Malco Art Center, Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, New England Frozen Ventures, New England Revolution, Norwood Hospital – sponsor, Patriot Place, Pediatric Dental Healthcare, Project Bread, and WIC Nutrition Program.
For the first time, the Foxboro YMCA 5K and Kids Fun Run will take place at Patriot Place, with the 5K starting at 9 a.m. and the Kids Run starting at 11 a.m. Cost is $30 (5K) and $15 (Kids Run). All Kids Fun Run participants will be awarded a medal in the 1 mile run/walk. Race day registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the event or register online at www.hockymca.org/5k.
The run is in memory of Michael Baker, Linda Cavossa and Jackie Thomas.
Additional details: hockymca.org/ healthy-kids-day.
