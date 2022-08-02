TEC Connections Academy
WALPOLE – Jesse Kauler of Norton was among more than 285 seniors graduating in June from TEC Connections Academy (TECCA), the commonwealth’s largest, public K-12 virtual school. An in-person graduation celebration was held at Mechanics Hall in Worcester.
BC High School
BOSTON — The following local students have been named to the third quarter Honor Roollat Boston College High School:
Attleboro: Arjun Mathur, Honors
Foxboro: Joseph Polis, Honors
Norfolk: Coleman Williams, High Honors; Noah Falvey, Honors; Jack Dooley, Honors
Attleboro High
ATTLEBORO — Leila N. Paiva, a student at Attleboro High School, has been selected as a member of the National Society of High School Scholars for her commitment to leadership, scholarship and community.