Area residents, neighborhoods and businesses can pitch in to help students as the 5th annual Hockomock Area YMCA Backpack Drive gets underway.
“Operation Backpack” aims to put 2,500 new backpacks into area homes — each one filled with the supplies students will need for a successful start to the school year.
The drive lasts through Aug. 14.
The Hockomock Area YMCA donated 2,000 backpacks last year.
“Last year...we were thrilled to be able to donate much needed items to families in need in each of the 15 towns our Y serves,” said Martha Foley, director of marketing and communications for the Hockomock Y. “The need is greater this year, but I also feel that many businesses and individuals in our community are looking for ways to pitch in.”
In addition to backpacks, the Y is requesting the following supplies: pencils and colored pencils, highlighters, washable markers, rulers, crayons, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, scissors and hand sanitizer.
Donation bins are located at all Hockomock Area YMCA facilities: Invensys Foxboro Branch, 67 Mechanic St., Foxboro, 508-543-2523; Bernon Family Branch, 45 Forge Hill Road, Franklin, 508-528-8708; Mansfield Arts & Education Center, 40 Balcom St., Mansfield, 508-964-2088; and North Attleboro Branch, 300 Elmwood St., North Attleboro, 508-695-7001.
A donation of $50 will cover the cost of a fully stocked backpack. Text HOCKYMCA to 56651 or visit hockymca.org/give to complete a secure monetary donation.
YMCA representatives can also pick up donations. Contact alysonc@hockymca.org or hockymca.org/backpack-drive.
Anyone who wishes to provide school supplies in a contactless fashion is encouraged to visit Amazon, where a wish list is in place to offer easy purchasing and direct delivery to the Y; visit: bit.ly/ybackpack.
If interested in being a sponsor for the backpack drive, contact Katie Moore at 508-643-5265 or katiem@hockymca.org. Sponsorship levels range from $1,000 — which will provide 20 backpacks to students in need, through Presenting Sponsor, which ensures 200 children will receive needed supplies.
Contact Brandi Jacobs at 774-235-2753 or brandij@hockymca.org should you or someone you know needs a backpack. Details are available at: hockymca.org/backpack-drive.
