FOXBORO -- The Hockomock Area YMCA will honor Kyle Van Noy, New England Patriots linebacker and a two-time Super Bowl Champion, with its 2019 Legends Ball Award at the 14th annual Legends Ball.
Van Noy is being recognized for his commitment to and passion for the Y’s Integration Initiative.
President and CEO Ed Hurley introduced Van Noy to the Y's unified flag football team.
“We could not do what we do and have programs like this one without the support of others," Hurley said. "Every year since we started the Legends Ball, Patriots alumni and current players as well as New England sports athletes have been here to support us.”
Recent Legends Ball honorees -- including Patriot players Nate Solder, Devin McCourty, Rob Ninkovich, Matthew Slater and coach Brian Flores -- were also selected for their support of the Integration Initiative.
After the award was announced, Van Noy spoke to members of the United Flag Football team saying, “These guys right here deserve all the attention. Just look at their smiles. It doesn’t get any better than that.
"I’m so excited and thrilled to represent the Patriots and the Hockomock Area YMCA as this year’s Legends Ball honoree.”
The Legends Ball will take place on Nov. 19 at Lake Pearl in Wrentham. Proceeds will benefit the Integration Initiative.
The program was created to meet an emerging need in the communities the Y serves to recognize the importance of supporting children, teens, young adults and adults with special needs and nurturing a community of inclusion at the Hockomock Y.
Since its inception in 2004, more than 1,200 individuals and families have participated.
Sports fans and friends of the Hockomock Area YMCA who are interested in event sponsorship opportunities and tickets can visit www.hockymca.org/legends-ball for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.