New classes start Monday for the Hockomock Area YMCA's healthy living programs, including its LIVESTRONG program.
The no-cost, 12-week program is designed for cancer survivors and their families seeking to regain health, build strength, and connect with other cancer survivors.
Research shows that physical activity can decrease recurrence and increase survivorship for cancer patients.
Since 2010, The Hockomock Area YMCA has been facilitating the LIVESTRONG program.
Certified YMCA fitness instructors give individualized instruction and are trained in cancer, post rehab exercise, nutrition, and supportive care.
Classes are held at the North Attleboro, Foxboro and Franklin branches and participants receive a free family membership to the Y during the program.
For more information and to register, visit www.hockymca.org/new-livestrong-classes or contact Jackie Robison, program coordinator, at 508-772-1310 or JackieR@hockymca.org.