The Hockomock Area YMCA is receiving a $108,750 state grant for its food program.
The money is earmarked for a vehicle to deliver food to food insecure individuals in 15 area communities served by the YMCA.
The grant is part of $3.3 million announced this week by the state to 34 recipients to address urgent food insecurity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and make the Massachusetts food system more resilient. The funds are geared to fund investments in technology, equipment, increased capacity, and other assistance to help producers distribute food, especially to food insecure communities.
The funding is being awarded as part of the second round of the new Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program, created following recommendations from Gov. Charlie Baker's COVID-19 Command Center’s Food Security Task Force, which promotes efforts to ensure individuals and families have access to healthy, local food.
