The Hockomock Area YMCA served more than 5,700 meals in the first weeks of responding to the coronavirus health crisis, and will continue to hold food distributions at its branches including North Attleboro and Foxboro locations, said a Y spokeswoman.
In light of growing community needs, the Hockomock Area YMCA has announced that family-sized bags of food will be available for drive-up distribution on Wednesdays, from 1 to 2 p.m. and from 5 to 6 p.m. at the YMCAs in North Attleboro at 300 Elmwood St.; Foxboro at 67 Mechanic St., and Franklin at 45 Forge Hill Road. No registration is required.
Last week at these locations the effort resulted in the distribution of 259 bags of much-appreciated food for local families in need, communications director Martha Foley said.
In partnership and collaboration with school nutrition and many other community partners, the Hockomock Y is also providing grab-and-go meals Monday through Friday in North Attleboro at the Community School and in Milford at the Memorial Elementary School. “To date, we have provided 5,729 meals,” said Ed Hurley, president of the Hockomock Area YMCA.
“It is with heartfelt gratitude that the Hockomock Area YMCA acknowledges and thanks all of our community partners and Y members, friends and donors for their extraordinary generosity during this time of need,” he said.
For anyone interested in helping out, the Y has located collection bins for non-perishable food donations at the above sites, which are available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"The response from Y members and our community has been heartwarming. But the demand will continue to grow in the coming days and weeks," Foley said.
Suggested donations include the following food items: oatmeal cups/packets, macaroni & cheese boxes/cups, granola bars (nut free whole grain preferred), applesauce or mandarin orange cups (no added sugar), whole grain crackers, tuna pouches in water (low sodium), Progresso chicken soup (low sodium), rice boxes/cups, Barilla Ready Pasta and pasta boxes.
If you are interested in providing monetary donations, contact Katie Moore at katiem@hockymca.org or 508-643-5265.
The Y thanked donors that have contributed to the effort: CVS Health, United Way of Massachusetts Bay, Dave and Anne Doran, Tom and Trish Gruppioni, Stop & Shop, The Captain Kyle R. Van De Giesen Memorial Award Fund, and anonymous donors.
For more information, go to: hockymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.