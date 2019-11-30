Numerous holiday fairs are being held over the next few weeks at area churches.
In North Attleboro, a Festival of Trees Open House and annual opening of Grace Country Store is being held at Grace Episcopal Church, 104 North Washington St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., today.
Also, the First Annual Brunch with Santa & the Mrs. is Sunday at the church.
Brunch at 12:15 p.m., photos with Santa at 1:15 p.m., and Christmas gift raffles at 2:15 p.m. And watch the downtown Santa parade at 3 p.m.
Price for brunch is $6, with kids 4 and under free. Call for tickets or reservations: Maureen Merigold 508-369-2464. Tickets are also available at the door.
Also in North Attleboro, the Second Annual Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair is on for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Central Congregational Church at 115 Commonwealth Ave., Attleboro Falls. Many vendors and crafters will be on hand.
New this year for sale are live Christmas trees and wreaths on the lawn. Snack bar open all day.
In Seekonk, a Christmas Bazaar and Gift Festival is being held at Seekonk Congregational Church, 600 Fall River Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Handmade crafts, knitted goods, decorations, jewelry, live wreaths, boxwood centerpieces, gift baskets, baked goods and luncheon are available.
A special room with Christmas items, drawing table with winners announced at the end of the day will be on hand. Pictures with Santa are planned.
Questions, call 508-336-9355 or email: seekonkucc@gmail.com.
And in Norwood, the annual Evergreen Faire at the First Congregational Church in Norwood (United Church of Christ) will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
This year’s Faire will feature seaglass jewelry, wooden bowls and Christmas wreaths sold by the Boy Scouts.
Bring the kids to the Children’s Shopping Room where they can choose gifts for their families and friends.
There will also be a silent auction.
Chartley church to host dinner
NORTON — Chartley United Methodist Church at 78 South Worcester St. is holding a beef stew dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Served with salad, rolls, pie and ice cream. Tickets $12.
Information, call 508-285-6597.
