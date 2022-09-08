Here is our annual list of holiday fairs and similar events coming to the area. The list is a combination of submissions by readers and the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative.
September Saturday, Sept. 10
Norton Historical Society Fall Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Schoolhouse, 18 West Main St., Norton. Vendors welcome. Space is $20 payable the morning of the market. Bring your own table and chairs.
October Saturday, Oct. 1
Mansfield Parks and Recreation Fall Arts and Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., South Common, 6 Park Row, in front of Mansfield Town Hall. Rain date Oct. 2. 50 crafters. Admission free.
Oct. 2 to Oct. 30
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 237 Pleasant St., Franklin. 3rd Annual Pumpkin and Gourd Sale. 4 to 6 p.m. Mon-Fri, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., noon to 4 Sun. Pumpkins grown sustainably in region of New Mexico, providing jobs for Navajo people. Proceeds also supports St. John’s. More info: 508-528-2387, www.stjohnsfranklinma.org.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Grace Episcopal Church, 104 North Washington St., North Attleboro. 1 to 1:30 p.m. Halloween in the Park. Costume parade, games, face painting and treats. In Veterans Park.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Personal Best Charity Marketplace Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 25 Pine St., Norton.
Seekonk Knights of Columbus, 532 Arcade Ave., Seekonk. Second annual charity craft fair, 10 a,m. to 2 p.m. 45 artisans, alpacas from Kave Rock Farm, County Fare Coney Island Hot Dogs, 50/50 raffle. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 23.
November Friday, Nov. 4
Plainville United Methodist Church, 17 E Bacon St., Plainville, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Holiday Fair.
Friday, Nov. 4, Saturday, Nov. 5
Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 N. Main St., Attleboro. Holiday Fair, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Toys, books, small home furnishings, treasures from Gramma’s Attic, Grandpa’s Garage and Almost Antiques. Handcrafted gifts, including artwork, knitted and sewn items, paper crafts and holiday decorations. Cookies by the pound, pies, huge raffle. Lunch, dinner, snacks available for sit-down and eat (Covid pending) and carry-out in Gourmet Room. Locally crafted products include jewelry, soap, candles, journals, handbags, woodcrafts and more. Thrift Shop will be open both days. More info: www.murrayuuchurch.org.
St. Martha’s Holiday Fair, 227 South St., Plainville, 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Crafts, basket and cash raffles, prize a day raffle calendar, Grandma’s attic, baked goods and take-out meals on Friday, state COVID protocols apply.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Second Congregational Church of Attleboro, 50 Park St., Attelboro. Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crafts and Grandma’s attic with books, toys and gently used Christmas décor. Plant, jewelry and silent auction tables. Ruthies pantry will have home-canned pickles, jellies, etc., and fresh and frozen meals for takeout. Our Kitchen will serve light breakfast and lunch with homemade beef-barley soup and a variety of desserts along with pre-cooked or frozen apple pies.
Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 North Main St., Attelboro. Bit ‘O Sweden Fall Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food, fun, unique holiday gifts
Central Congregational Church, 115 Commonwealth Ave., Attleboro Falls. Village Green Fair, Christmas in Attleboro Falls; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cookies by the dozen, take-out, jewelry, handcrafted knits, Christmas tables and homemade baked goods.
Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rockhill St., Foxboro. Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pastries, coffee and donuts. Grandma’s Attic, jewelry table, raffle baskets, children’s activities, local handcrafts, homemade baked treats. Lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11, Saturday, Nov. 12
Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., Attelboro. Christmas on the Corner, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday. Giant raffle, Country Store, take-out foods, vintage Christmas items, “Your-Choice Cookie Walk,” fudge and candies, jewelry, Thrift Shop, home furnishings. A chicken pie dinner will be served Friday night beginning at 4:30. Dine-In or take-out, $12. Saturday Diner will serve home-made soups, sandwiches, beverages, desserts beginning at 10:30 a.m. Veterans honored Saturday with free beverage and dessert. Any donations go to “Homes for Our Troops.” Handicapped accessible. More info: 508-222-1759, cumc15.events@gmail.com.
First Congregational Church of North Attleboro (Oldtown), 675 Old Post Rd, North Attleboro. Fall Fair, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Hand-made crafts, plants, nature items, treasure table, baked goods, recipe items, light lunch with coffee. “Not so Silent Auction” and raffle baskets. As always there will be plenty of smiles!
Trinitarian Congregational Church, 2 Pine St., Norton. Holiday Fair, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Spaghetti supper from 5 to 7 Friday, featuring homemade sauce, pasta, salad, antipasto, garlic bread, dessert and beverages. Homemade meals to go, baked goods, crafts, hand knit items, hand painted holiday decor, flea market, cookie walk, pancake breakfast Saturday morning, Santa, raffle items. Pre-orders open Oct. 26 at www.tccnorton.org/fair. More info: 508-285-4710 or office@tccnorton.org.
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, 385 Central Ave., Seekonk. Annual Holiday Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Food, raffles, baked goods and baskets galore.
Saturday, Nov. 12
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, 18 Baltic St., South Attleboro. Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Village shops include Bakery, Handmade Knits/Crocheted Goods, Holiday Boutique, Gramma’s Attic, Grandpa’s Tool Shed, Used Books & Jewelry and Country Store. Games of chance include Village Green, Christmas Chance, Instant Raffle & St. Theresa’s Little Ways. Raffles: Kids Penny Social, General Store, Silent & Not So Silent Auctions, 12 Days of Christmas Baskets, Money Tree, Meat, Christmas Cash, Beverage Bonanza/Liquor Basket, $300 Best Buy Gift Card, & $300 in Stop & Shop Gift Cards. Light breakfast or meal of homemade French Meat Pie and freshly made burgers, soups, salads, fries and desserts. Santa & Mrs. Claus all day Saturday.
St. Mary’s Foxboro, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Holiday Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Handmade gifts for all ages, featuring Boston sports teams, baby gifts, kitchen items, holiday, and household decorations. “Just for Kids” games, cookie decorating and gifts. Grand Raffle featuring $500 cash prize, Lottery Tree prize, dining out package, theme basket and event ticket raffles. Sweet Treats table, made by parishioners. Jewelry boutique, religious items table. Café open for lunch and snacks. Silent Auction open for bids Nov. 5-12; go to https://stmaryschristmasfair.weebly.com/.
Chartley Methodist Church, 78 South Worsecter St., Norton. Christmas Homecoming, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crafts, bake table, country store, Gramma’s attic, craft vendors and lunch menu.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Congregational Church of Mansfield, 17 West St., Mansfield. Snowflake Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grandma’s attic, Pappy’s garage, toyland, jewelry/ bags and book nook. Craft room, FAIR Trade SERV table. Baked goods, candy, cookie walk, dozens of raffle baskets.
Original Congregational Church of Wrentham, 1 East St., Wrentham. Gingerbread Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local craft vendors, plants, gifts, books, jewelry, baked goods, crafts and sewing, Christmas decorations, more. Attic Treasures stocked with gently used items. Silent Auction for gift certificates, theme baskets, more. Brunch served all day. Children’s area with games and crafts, Santa Claus.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 47 East St., Wrentham. Holiday Blessings Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. White Elephant rooms, penny social, books, jewelry, craft smorgasbord, baked goods and take home lasagna. Café will serve clam chowder, beef barley soup, chilli soup, sandwiches, warm desserts.
The Anderson House — Meeting Place for Scouts, 15 Fourth St., Attleboro. Annual Fall Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local crafters, artisans, and vendors. Raffles for gift baskets. Website: andersonscouthouse.com
Saturday, Nov. 19, Sunday, Nov. 20
North Attleboro Historical Society, 362 North Washington St., and First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., North Attleboro. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Candlelight tours of Woodcock Garrison House featuring Christmas Through the Centuries theme and the historic First Baptist Church. Expanded Christmas fair at Little Red Schoolhouse and First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Decorated holiday trees, gift basket and assorted raffles, knitted and handmade items, holiday decor, yard sale items, baked goods, fresh wreaths, Wine Wheel and more.
Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26
Grace Episcopal Church, 104 North Washington St., North Attleboro. Festival of Trees & Country Store, 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. “Festival of Trees,” each with unique theme. All trees raffled off Saturday at 2. Grace Country Store, hand crafted ornaments & holiday decor, knitted gifts, assortment of crafted canned jams, jellies, relishes and oils; baked goods.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Grace Episcopal Church, 104 North Washington St., North Attleboro. Santa Parade, 3 p.m. Bring own chairs. Refreshments available.
December Saturday, Dec. 3
First Baptist Church North Attleboro, 75 Park St., North Attleboro. Christmas on the Common, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Silent auction includes specialty baskets. Homemade baked goods, preserves, candies, cookie corner. Knitted items, handmade crafts, jewelry treasures, antiques/ collectible, novelties, holiday decorations, Grandpa’s attic.