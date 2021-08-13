The Sun Chronicle will publish its guide to church and nonprofit holiday fairs in September. The guide is being compiled in cooperation with the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative. If you are not on the collaborative's list and would like to be included in our guide, email your information to kross@thesunchronicle.com by Aug. 31. Include the name of your event, the date, time, location, and a brief summary of what will be offered. Items are subject to editing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.