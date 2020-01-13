ATTLEBORO — A Holocaust survivor will tell his story live via the Internet at the Attleboro Public Library on Jan. 27 — the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.
Participants will be able to ask questions of the survivor, Peter Feigl, 90, at the end of his presentation.
Feigl was born in Germany in 1929 to Jewish parents and narrowly escaped capture and execution. His parents did not escape.
Feigl, 13 at the time, was at a Quaker summer camp when his mother and father were arrested in France on Aug. 26, 1942 and killed sometime in the next month at Auschwitz.
He recorded his Holocaust experiences in two diaries.
A short biography of Feigl, who eventually made it to America and served in the Air Force for three years after the war, can be found at www.ushmm.org/remember/holocaust-survivors/volunteers/peter-feigl .
As an adult Feigl sold aircraft and was a senior negotiator for the Department of Defense.
He currently serves as a volunteer at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
The presentation starts at 6 p.m. and seating is limited. Those who wish to attend should register at www.attleborolibrary.org. Go to the events link and click on Jan. 27.
