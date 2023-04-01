Jehovah’s Witnesses are offering a special program this weekend featuring the theme, “You Can Face the Future With Confidence!” at Kingdom Halls throughout the world, including locally in Attleboro, Mansfield and Franklin.
The free, 30-minute presentation — which has a video-conference component available for those unable to attend in person — was put together to help people navigate their lives in the face of widespread economic strain, national conflicts and social unrest.
The mass shooting at a Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Hamburg, Germany, last month that left six people dead and a number of others injured, as well as the mass shootings that have plagued the United States, including the most recent one this week at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, has left Jehovah’s Witnesses shocked, but determined to keep hope and peace alive, according to Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
“The challenges we face may seem overwhelming, but the Bible holds out a powerful hope for the future that can help us right now,” Hendriks said. “This global program is designed to give all those who attend tangible reasons to face the future with confidence.”
This weekend’s lecture is the first of two free programs that will be held in all 118,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses during the first week of April.
The public is also invited to join nearly 20 million other global attenders for the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death, to be held Tuesday evening.
Admission to both programs is free and no registration is required. Details on when and where these events will be held elsewhere in the region can be found at jw.org.