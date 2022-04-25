ATTLEBORO — In celebration of Earth Day, over 200 volunteers spread throughout Attleboro on Saturday to gather trash strewn along roadsides.
Organized by Keep Attleboro Beautiful, the fifth annual spring cleanup ran from 10 a.m. to noon. Prior to the actual cleaning up, supplies were handed out at Attleboro High School.
As a chapter of Keep Massachusetts Beautiful, Keep Attleboro Beautiful works to make city a cleaner place.
“The goal (was) to clean until your area (was) litter-free, your trash bag (was) full, or it (was) 12 p.m., whichever (came) first,” KAB Chair Laurie Drucker explained. “Even if we aren’t able to completely rid an area of litter, it will certainly be better than when we started.”
In particular, volunteers focused on collecting trash at cleanup sites by LaSalette Shrine on Park Street, on Peckham Street, Bushee Street, in the Frank R. Sweet Memorial Forest, and other areas surrounding Attleboro High School.
Among those who participated was Attleboro resident Linda Friedman and her two children, Dylan and Amy.
“It was 100 percent him (who brought us here),” Friedman said of her 9-year-old son, who was eager to take part in the cleanup for the first time. “He’s been asking us for about a year to get a job; he is looking for the responsibility — he’s asking for the responsibility — and we can’t give him that responsibility, (so) we’re trying to find him volunteer work so that he still has that feeling.”
Further down Park Street, volunteer Lisa Frolio picked up cigarette butts, alcohol nips, and other discarded litter from the side of the road for her sixth time. She has participated in all prior KAB cleanups.
“I definitely think that we need to take care of our environment — that’s the lofty goal,” Frolio explained. “But, then the immediate — the trash drives me crazy. I drive on Park Street every day, and every day I’m looking at the side of the roads going, ‘I cannot believe that people just throw things out of their windows.’ It’s appalling.”
Beyond helping to clean the city, Frolio also credits KAB with creating a sense of community among volunteers.
“Laurie Drucker should get a lot of kudos,” Frolio said. “She’s the one who ran this in the beginning. She’s done an amazing job, and I’m happy that I can be even a small part of (it).”