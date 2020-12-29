ATTLEBORO -- The city water department will conduct a hydrant test on Saveena Drive, off Oakhill Avenue, on Jan. 4.
The test will start at 9 a.m. and may cause discoloration to the water of customers in the area, according to the water department.
Residents should not do laundry around the time of the test, the water department said.
Any resident whose water is discolored for more than 24 hours should call the water department at 774-203-1850.
