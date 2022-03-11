The state Department of Transportation will be conducting daytime and overnight sign replacement work on Interstate 95 northbound and southbound from Attleboro to Canton starting Monday.
The work is expected to be completed by November.
Signs that are located on the shoulder or intersecting streets will be replaced from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.
Work to replace overhead guide signs will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
There will be occasional single lane closures.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.