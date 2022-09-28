ATTLEBORO — An information session will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St., for those interested in living in the home being built in the city by Old Colony Habitat for Humanity.
Habitate is building a three-bedroom house at 134 Pike Ave. that will go to a family in the area who would not otherwise be able to afford their own home.
The organization is still trying to reach its $300,000 fundraising goal for the house.
Construction began in July thanks to donations from individuals and area businesses.
For an application, visit oldcolonyhabitat.org/home-ownership. Once complete, mail it to Old Colony Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 100, Attleboro, MA 02703.
The deadline is Nov. 8.
One can donate or sign up to volunteer with the project at oldcolonyhabitat.org.