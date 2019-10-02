REHOBOTH -- The state Department of Children and Families will have an informational booth at the Anawan Farm Sunflower Festival Saturday for people interested in becoming foster parents.
The table will be staffed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information will be provided and questions answered about how the foster child program works.
The first annual festival is at Anawan Farm off Route 118 in Rehoboth.
