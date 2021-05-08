ATTLEBORO — Glomom.org and Attleboro Seventh Day Adventist Church have partnered to sponsor a baby shower for new and expectant mothers.
The shower, which will take place from noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, May 16, at the YMCA‘s Pleasant Street Branch, 537 Pleasant St. Attleboro, is one of three being held around the state, but the only one in the local area.
“Whether you are a family who has just welcomed a little one, is currently expecting or who has small children, this event will provide community resources, baby items, nursery items, health education and more,” according to a news release from the church.
“We’re here to provide expectant mothers, new parents and caregivers who need a little extra help, with the information and resources needed to find peace, empowerment, and good health as you ready your nest.”
“Our team has gathered together information, resources and tips from subject matter experts and moms like all of us to provide answers to some of the most common questions.”
Qualified medical missionaries, as well as a nutrition educator who will provide nutritional guidance and food samples in addition to demonstrating quick and easy recipes for making your own baby food will be there, according to a news release.
In addition, dedicated individuals will be on hand to provide postpartum stress or depression support and information.
There are three ways to register:
Online at glomom.org, by phone at 347-931-5922 and by email hello@glomom.org
