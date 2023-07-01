LOWELL — After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world has once again chosen Lowell to host its global three-day event, the 2023 Exercise Patience! Convention.
Prior to 2019, summers in Lowell were marked by Jehovah’s Witnesses filling hotels and restaurants as they attended their annual conventions at the Tsongas Center. In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages. On Friday, the convention returned.
“While our online conventions helped to keep us safe during the pandemic, we have truly missed the fellowship these large events provide,” said Pedro Capunay of North Attleboro who is a spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We have been looking forward to holding our in-person conventions once again. There is nothing like seeing old friends, making new ones and an arena full of smiles from people from all backgrounds.”
Some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 Exercise Patience! Convention series. In the United States alone, 708 conventions will be held in 144 host cities including sessions in 38 different languages.
At this year’s convention, six sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through scriptural examples.
A live baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.
“As beautiful a quality that patience can be, it has become ever more difficult to display,” Capunay said. “The six different sessions provided by this year’s convention will help all in attendance to work at exercising patience in all aspects of life.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers and theaters around the world for more than 100 years. After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions. The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken.
For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, visit jw.org.