NATICK — The first Boston-area American Sign Language (ASL) convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses is being held this weekend at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Natick. The theme of the three-day convention is “Exercise Patience!” Globally, Witnesses will host over 6,000 conventions in over 500 languages.
After attending ASL conventions for many years in New Jersey, and then streaming the convention during 2020 to 2022 due to the pandemic, Dmytro Sukhovtsev of Framingham said he was looking forward to attending.
“This will be our first time attending a convention in Natick,” he said. “It’s going to be an exciting time to be all together after COVID using the complete ASL Bible and seeing the video dramas.”
Producing the complete Bible in ASL was a major undertaking for the Witnesses, who have made extensive efforts to reach deaf communities around the world in their global ministry work.
In 2004, Jehovah’s Witnesses announced they would produce the Christian Greek Scriptures in ASL. For the next 15 years, a translation team assembled entirely of volunteers compiled a complete Bible in ASL. Accuracy was a prime objective.
The effort is believed to have been a first.
“As far as we know Jehovah’s Witnesses is the first organization, or group of persons, to release the complete Bible into ASL,” said Geoffrey Jackson, a member of the governing body of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
For Sukhovtsev and his wife, who moved to the United States from Ukraine in 2003, having the complete scriptures in ASL has been invaluable as they watch war unfold in their homeland.
“Some of our friends in Ukraine have been killed (in the war). My wife’s family is there, though some have gone to Germany,” Sukhovtsev said.
He credits the comfort he receives from the Scriptures — which would be inaccessible to him without an ASL translation — with helping him and his wife to cope.
“We look forward with hope to the Bible’s promise of a better future,” he said. “Without it, I don’t know how we would feel. But now, we have a peace, an inner-calm.”
Sukhovtsev uses such ASL Bible publications daily, and attends the conventions annually.
“Every convention is better and better,” he said. “It’s what we need. We can’t run out of faith, we can’t run out of strength, and we can’t run out of patience.
“If the deaf in the Boston-area can go to the convention, they will not be disappointed,” he said. “We warmly welcome them. They’ll go home with filled hearts and minds. It will not be a waste of time.”
The convention runs through Sunday.