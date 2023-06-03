ATTLEBORO — Jehovah’s Witnesses will engage in a special campaign for the Portuguese-speaking communities of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
After years of planning and an unexpected interruption due to the pandemic, this initiative begins this month and run concurrently with a similar outreach in the San Francisco Bay area, organizers said.
In addition to their door-to-door ministry, the Witnesses will be standing beside mobile literature carts in public locations from Providence to Boston, as well as neighborhoods in New Bedford, Fall River and Taunton, where free Bible-based publications in Portuguese will be available. An effort will also be made to contact people from this community at area businesses, shops and markets.
More than 1,500 Portuguese-speaking Witnesses will share in the initiative. Over the course of four weeks, 14 local Portuguese and Kabuverdianu-language congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses will host more than 400 volunteers arriving from across the United States at their own expense.
“We are excited to welcome our fellow worshippers traveling here to participate in the campaign,” said Kevin Teixeira, who attends the Seekonk congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. “For many volunteers, this is their first time coming to New England and we want to make them feel at home as we share in this enjoyable initiative together.”
To learn more about Jehovah’s Witnesses, their history, beliefs and activities, visit jw.org.