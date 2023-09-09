Jehovah’s Witnesses are launching a special edition of “The Watchtower” magazine which deals with the state of government today, with the theme “What Is God’s Kingdom?”
Local volunteers from the Bristol County area will distribute the magazine during the month of September, which deals with the topic of the nation’s government.
“The topic of better government is timely because many have been disheartened by their imperfect governments. The Bible’s message can give real hope,” said Hannah Guerra, a resident of Seekonk.
Throughout the centuries, millions of Jesus’ followers have prayed the words “thy Kingdom come” but wonder what that Kingdom is, what it will accomplish, and when it will come. The Witnesses’ special-edition magazine will reference key Bible passages and offer clear and simple explanations designed to appeal to both new and experienced Bible readers.
“People are seeking better government, yet all they find is frustration,” said Pedro Capunay, spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We are excited to be involved in a special campaign outreach to share the Bible’s message of hope with our communities. A hope that involves God’s Kingdom, the only true universal solution.”
Visit jw.org for more information.