NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local artists have a chance to feature their work as new public art installations along town sidewalks in a new effort to “keep North Attleboro beautiful.”
The local organization of the same name wants to cover the town’s gray utility boxes with colorful pieces of art created by local residents of any age, enlarged and printed on waterproof vinyl.
“This project will celebrate the beauty of our town,” the group said in a news release.
Contestants are encouraged to explore themes around nature and are required to incorporate “Keep North Attleborough Beautiful” or the initials “KNAB” in the piece.
To enter, bring a piece of artwork employing markers, watercolor or acrylic on a plain white, 8 1/2-inch-by-11-inch piece of paper to R.A. Reinbold Insurance Agency at 860 Landry Ave. in North Attleboro by Aug. 7. Do not mail.
Artwork must be placed in a manila envelope with a piece of cardboard (such as from a cereal box) on both sides for protection. Do not fold or wrinkle the artwork.
The name of the individual or group artist, home address, email address, age and phone number must be on the back of the submission.
To ensure proper entry, email Marsha Goldstein at cleanupna@gmail.com if you are submitting artwork. A release form is needed for artists younger than 18.
Contest winners will be announced Aug. 12.
