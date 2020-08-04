Gardening lessons in a time of pandemic
As families find themselves at home and looking for activities to do together outdoors this summer, many are trying vegetable gardening for the first time, not only for the enjoyment and fresh air but to grow healthy and nutritious food. To help, a team at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Stockbridge School of Agriculture and UMass Extension has launched a series of how-to articles to cover the entire growing season. Various educators in soils, vegetable pests and other topics contributed to the UMass Extension Home Lawn and Garden Resources website, which offers fact sheets and other information on how to grow specific vegetables and herbs appropriate for Massachusetts. Visit https://ag.umass.edu/resources/home-lawn-garden.
BCC offers free skills webinars
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the lives of many, both personally and professionally. To assist the region, Bristol Community College’s Business Solutions & Partnerships area is offering free, virtual professional development webinars to develop or strengthen in-demand skills. The innovative webinars provide professional and technical skill development for job seekers, educators, employers and employees looking to increase proficiency in current and forecasted remote work and learning environments. The sessions focus on how to best adapt to the evolving “new norm” of business and education. The 60 to 90-minute live video webinar sessions focus on three areas: Virtual Career Exploration and Personal Branding, Upskilling for Distance and Remote Learning for Educators, and Professional and Organizational Virtual Training. To register or view a complete listing of course topics, visit http://bristolcc.coursestorm.com. For more information, email businesssolutions@bristolcc.edu or call 774-357-2527.
The art of getting organized
Richards Memorial Library in North Attleboro is offering a Zoom program, Keeping Memories Not the Stuff, Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m., presented by professional organizer Janine Cavanaugh. The workshop presents ideas on how to let go of all that is no longer relevant or important. Email mholmes@sailsinc.org to get sent information to sign into the program as well as handouts for the program.
Woonsocket museum reopening
The Museum of Work & Culture in Woonsocket, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, will reopen to the public beginning Wednesday. The museum, which has been closed since March 15, will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for visitors who have purchased tickets in advance. Tickets are available at rihs.org/buy-tickets. The museum is following all state guidance on cleaning, mask-wearing, social distancing and group size limits.
