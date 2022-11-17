WRENTHAM -- The King Philip Regional High School Marching Band's stellar tradition of achievement continued earlier this month when it took second place honors at a national championship.
The band competed in the Class III division at the USBands Open Class National Championships held Nov. 5 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
The band went up against nine other marching bands in the division, including Mansfield High and Blackstone-Millville High, as well as bands from Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Mansfield placed seventh out of 10 teams in the division.
KP's show was called "Kaleidoscope" and featured extended trombone and trumpet solos, clarinet section features, and a brass trio in the opener composed of a trumpet, mellophone and trombone. An array of props and movements were also used to showcase varying colors to amplify the performance's kaleidoscope theme.
Music included "Kaleidoscope Heart" by Sara Bareilles, "Here Comes the Sun" by George Harrison, "An American in Paris" by George Gershwin and "Until the Scars" by John Mackey.
All pieces were arranged by Director Michael Keough, percussion instructor and battery arranger Jacob Aguiar, and percussion arranger Matt McGuire.
"Our Marching Band and Color Guard performed exceptionally well throughout the season, which culminated in their performance at the USBands Open Class," KP Assistant Marching Band Director Joshua Wolloff said. "Their performance was a spectacular finish to a fantastic season."