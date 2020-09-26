WRENTHAM -- King Philip Regional High School's DECA program has announced the following 2020-21 senior officer team: President Audrey Leonard, Vice President of Leadership Kristina Conlon, Vice President of Hospitality Ajae Olsen, Vice President of Finance Cole Breen, Vice President of Career Development Courtney Keswick, Vice President of Marketing Riley Abrams, State Officer Tadhg Keller.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the annual breakfast and installation ceremony to officially open the King Philip DECA season has yet to be scheduled, as officers wait for updates for the upcoming school year.
COVID-19 also forced the cancellation of the the International Career Development Conference in Nashville, Tennessee in April. At this year's state conference in Boston, 52 students qualified for ICDC.
Keller was elected as a state officer and has begun to take part in Massachusetts DECA’s state action team. Additionally, King Philip DECA will be welcoming sophomores for the third year in a row as well as congratulating the first senior class with three years of experience in DECA.
King Philip DECA is part of a larger network of more than 215,000 high school students around the world. DECA prepares young leaders and entrepreneurs in high schools and colleges for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
