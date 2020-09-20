King Philip Regional School District has been awarded a $182,796 grant for remote learning technology.
The grant from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is intended to help meet student needs for learning from home.
The grant can be used for student devices, Internet connectivity, and any assistive technology students require.
The school district has started off the school year with complete remote learning.
Virus safety steps
The King Philip District has implemented many safety measures at the high school in Wrentham and middle school in Norfolk to deal with the threat of the coronavirus for the start of the school year.
They include the installation of plexiglass shielding for all teachers and secretaries, sanitizer stations throughout both buildings, bathroom sink partitions, new soap dispensers in the bathrooms and sink replacements.
Additional safety updates in the schools include rearranging gyms and cafeterias into physically distant lunch areas, one-way hallways and stairways, and locations for mask breaks.
“We have taken many safety precautions prior to our students returning to our school buildings and we are looking forward to a safe and healthy school year," Facilities Manager Joseph Zahner Jr. said.
The schools got a hand from the King Philip Sports Booster Club and the Boys Ice Hockey team, which labeled over 200 bottles of hand sanitizer.
The bottles purchased by the district needed correct labels before being distributed to classrooms in the middle school and high school.
The labels were printed by R.E. Anderson Signs of Wrentham to comply with proper labeling standards.
KP seniors Geoffrey Bowes, Ryan McCarthy and Aidan Boulger spent the night before their first day of school placing the labels onto the bottles.
KP DECA selling masks
King Philip DECA students are selling customized face masks for the start of the new school year.
The masks, which feature the green and yellow "KP" logo, are available online from the DECA store in King Philip Regional High School at kingphilipdeca.onlineweb.shop.
The masks are one-size-fits-all and are $8 per mask or $15 for two masks.
Mask pick-up will be scheduled weekly and will be announced on all King Philip DECA social media accounts.
To ensure social distancing procedures, mask pickup will take place at the high school bus loop.
“In such uncertain times, be sure to protect yourself and those around you by wearing a mask,” DECA Coordinator James Dow said. “The masks are perfect for all ages to show their support for youth town and high school sports, while also showing pride for the school community as a whole.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.