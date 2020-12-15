WRENTHAM -- Two dozen area music students will be taking part in a virtual festival next month.
Superintendent Paul Zinni and the school music department announced Monday that that the King Philip Regional High School students were accepted to attend the Southeastern District Music Festival.
Students from across Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod were invited to audition for the festival virtually until Nov. 20.
The virtual festival Jan. 8 and 9 will include workshops, masterclasses, rehearsals and other activities. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in a virtual ensemble led by guest conductors.
The following students were invited to attend the Southeastern District Music Festival. Students with an asterisk (*) after their name also received recommendations to audition for the All-State ensembles:
Seniors: Nick Basile, percussion; Camryn Buckley, alto*; Ava Cardner, trumpet*; Declan Derfler-Murphy, trumpet*; Hayden Holster, alto saxophone*; Maddie Soares, flute*
Juniors: Matthew Beatty, bass*; Madison Blood, baritone saxophone*; Joe Cannon, tuba*; Jonathan Cohen, trumpet; Hannah Crocker, alto*; Julia DeWitt, alto*; Abigail Jones, bassoon*; Diego Nieto, trombone*; Emily Poggi, soprano*; Aleeza Rana, soprano; Nick Sekulski, guitar*
Sophomores: Helena Bekele, soprano; Aedan Derfler-Murphy, alto saxophone*; Finny Keefe, horn*
Freshmen: Ella Brown, harp*; Dean Cardner, trumpet*; Jack Chisholm, clarinet; Eliot Davis, clarinet*
Zinni said, "I am so proud of all our young musicians, including those recommended to audition for the All-State ensembles. The All-State Band, Jazz Band, Orchestra and Choir are comprised of the most outstanding high school musicians in the state and these students should be extremely honored to be considered."
Auditions for the All-State ensemble will take place in January as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.