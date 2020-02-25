The King Philip Regional School District and the elementary schools in its member towns of Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk will continue their wellness education series for parents and guardians this week.
A presentation, “Making Sense of Healthcare Financing,” will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Wood Elementary School, 72 Messenger St., Plainville.
The presentation will provide an overview of MassHealth programs, with an emphasis on CommonHealth and pathways to eligibility, access to benefits and services and healthcare costs and recent insurance coverage changes in the state for behavioral health services for children for both private and public insurance.
The program is intended for parents of children up to age 19.
The speaker will be Patricia Nemia, the project director of Massachusetts Family Voices and the Family-to-Family Health Information Center at the Federation for Children with Special Needs. Nemia has years of experience in healthcare as a physical therapist, educator and administrator.
The presentation will also be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at the Freeman-Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St., Norfolk.
Another event in the wellness education series will be a presentation, “Substance Use in Our Community,” Wednesday, March 4, at King Philip Regional High School, 201 Franklin St., Wrentham, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is hosted by the Healthy KP Substance Use Prevention Coalition and S.A.F.E Coalition.
