King Philip Regional School Committee members recognized several people at a recent meeting.
They included: Kenneth Dow of Norfolk; Jeffrey Curry, committee vice chairman who was an appointed member from the Norfolk School Committee; and Amy Abrams, an appointed member from the Plainville School Committee. All chose not to run again in the recent town elections.
Also, the following school retirees were recognized: Doris Brennan, high school science teacher; Ilidio Carneiro, high school physical education teacher; Julie Goss, middle school principal’s secretary; Sarah Montgomery, middle school special education teacher; Dianne Moores, high school main office secretary; and Cathy Witter, high school teacher assistant.
The committee also recognized in memoiriam Edmond A. LeBlanc, 73, of Mansfield and formerly of North Attleboro, who died March 2, and who worked as a groundskeeper and custodian at the high school for over 21 years.
