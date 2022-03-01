King Philip schools and the district towns' elementary schools are hosting a series of parent wellness education programs this March, starting Thursday.
Each presentation will be hosted at night, some in-person, some virtually, with experts discussing various topics of students' wellness.
"We encourage parents and caregivers from all four school districts to take advantage of our upcoming parent wellness education series," Regional Director of Wellness Dot Pearl said. "Each presentation features experts discussing unique topics in regard to wellness education. With the tips and information provided at these presentations, we are confident parents will have the tools necessary to better support their children."
The programs are:
"Supporting Your Child: Understanding & Responding to Behavior," 7 p.m. Thursday. Licensed mental health counselor Josh Lechter will focus on arguments, power struggles, anxiety, and other topics and offer tips, tools and skills for addressing these concerns.
Lechter, Plainville's school adjustment counselor, brings over 20 years of experience in working with children, especially those with moderate to severe social-emotional learning needs. He has trained others in multiple behavior management and de-escalation curriculum and has previously been hired by the state Department of Mental Health and the Department of Children and Families to conduct parent seminars.
To sign up for the Zoom program, visit www.kingphilip.org.
"Raising Digital Natives," 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, King Philip Middle School, King Street, Norfolk. Nationally-recognized digital safety expert Katie Greer is the presenter.
Kids spend an average of 7 1/2 hours a day on some form of technology, experts say. Parents can learn the latest tech trends, safety issues and tips to help kids have a productive, healthy relationship with technology while setting expectations and understanding the ramifications of inappropriate use.
Greer will also share her presentation with King Philip students in grades 7-10 during the school day, but the evening presentation is appropriate for parents of children ages 8-18.
"Shifting Gears: The Blunt Truth About Marijuana & Driving," 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, King Philip Middle School, King Street, Norfolk, for parents and students.
Mark Schieldrop and Joanna Frageorgia of AAA Northeast are the presenters for the program hosted by Healthy KP Substance Use Prevention Coalition, that is based on a curriculum aimed at raising awareness and increasing understanding of the dangers of driving while under the influence of marijuana created by AAA in collaboration with Brown School of Public Health researchers.
The presentation will focus on the impact on the teenage brain, the physical and cognitive processes impacted with use, the potential consequences that can occur related to driving and explain why driving under the influence of marijuana is a crime.