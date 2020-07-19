The Hockomock Area YMCA and King Philip, Norfolk, Plainville, and Wrentham schools free summer lunch program has been a resounding success.
In its first two weeks, 714 meals have been served through the United States Department of Agriculture/Massachusetts Department of Education program.
At the bus loop at King Philip Regional High School off Franklin Street (Route 140), free grab and go lunches are available to any child under the age of 18 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. through Aug. 28. Meals are provided for the following day when picked up on Monday and Wednesday, and for the full weekend when distributed on Friday.
“We are grateful to the Hockomock Area YMCA for their work to ensure that all children have access to food in our communities and in the broader region,” said Dot Pearl, Director of Wellness for Norfolk, Plainville, Wrentham and King Philip schools. “All families are able to pick up meals at a convenient central location at King Philip High School, and can also use the other sites hosted by the YMCA to ensure their children have access to meals.”
The Hockomock Area YMCA has food sites in Bellingham and Milford and also operates a free grocery bag distribution initiative at their branches in North Attleboro, Foxboro and Franklin from 1 to 2 p.m. every Wednesday.
“In these challenging times, our YMCA has been there for our community providing an important safety net for so many kids and families,” said Ed Hurley, president of the Hockomock Area YMCA. “I’m so proud of the work our Y has done with the support of our community partners to provide emergency support focused on the needs of those facing food insecurity.”
For more information about the program, as well as food distribution at the Y locations, visit www.hockymca.org/food-access.
