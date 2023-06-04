WRENTHAM -- Aedan Derfler-Murphy of Plainville is the valedictorian and Melissa Canning of Wrentham the salutatorian of this year's King Philip Regional High School graduating class.
Derfler-Murphy, whose parents are Michele and Kellie Derfler-Murphy, participated in the marching band, drama club, and bird club.
"Some of my favorite memories from KP come from participating in marching band, especially bus rides and competitions," Derfler-Murphy said.
Outside of school, the student took part in the Southeastern Senior District Festival concert band and "most proud of" making first chair alto saxophone.
Awards include for Excellence in Calculus I and Excellence in Spanish, as well as a Seal of Biliteracy in English and Spanish. Scholarships received were the Thomas D Policastro Jr. Memorial Scholarship and the Todd Lindmark Scholarship.
"I attribute my success to hard work, perseverance," Derfler-Murphy said.
Derfler-Murphy attended Pinecroft School for kindergarten when the family lived in North Attleboro, and after a move to Plainville, went to Jackson and Wood elementary schools and then King Philip Middle School.
"I have taught private saxophone lessons to elementary and middle school students for the past three summers," Derfler-Murphy said.
Favorite subjects are social sciences, and Derfler-Murphy plans to attend Smith College and major in anthropology and psychology.
Salutatorian
Canning, daughter of Laurie and Mike Canning, has two brothers, Josh, 19, and Connor, 25.
"My family was certainly a major factor in my success. Without their support I wouldn’t be where I am today," Canning said.
Canning was in five national honor societies: the general one, English, Science, French, and Math.
"In these organizations, I participated in many meaningful and memorable events," Canning said, including the Elementary School Book Fair where she was in charge of a station to encourage young children's love of reading. "I love to read so I was happy to talk to them about my favorite books and why reading is so important. I also participated in fun and creative science events each term."
For the National Honor Society, she needed eight hours of community service each term, and volunteered at Temple Beth Torah in Holliston where she had her Bat Mitzvah. She tutored second and third graders.
"I assisted the teacher with bulletin boards, and helped set up, clean up, greet the students, and more," Canning said. "I found it the most rewarding to help the students with their comprehension of the Hebrew language, learning the Hebrew prayers, and studying about the Jewish holidays."
Since her sophomore year, Canning has been a peer mentor at KP. "We help students who have a difficult time socially so they feel more comfortable, connected, and have a familiar face to see in the hallways," she said. "I wanted to be a peer mentor to become more involved in the school and help KP feel like a more inclusive environment for everyone."
Canning's awards include the President's Award For Educational Excellence, Key Club, Award for Academic Excellence in Calculus, Award for Academic Excellence in Physics, Award for Academic Excellence in Modern World History, Academic Scholars Award in French IV, Excellence in Mathematics and Excellence in French.
For sports, she received the Unsung Hero award for volleyball and gymnastics. She also plays softball.
"I love to meet new people and I enjoy the variety of experiencing a different sport each season," Canning said, noting her volleyball team was the first in King Philip's history to make it to the state championship -- one of her proudest accomplishments.
"Balancing all of these sports, schoolwork, and extracurriculars has been difficult at times, but through hard work and discipline I have managed to keep my grades high and maintain being second in my class," Canning said.
In the fall, Canning will be going to Tufts University to study biology to possibly go into dentistry.
"Science and math have always been my favorite subjects in school, so I know I want to do something in that field," Canning said. "Tufts has been my dream school since I was little."